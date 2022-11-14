Aamir Khan decides to take a break after Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, says 'I want to experience life...'

Aamir Khan/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha was the film really close to Aamir Khan's heart as the superstar has mentioned multiple times that Forrest Gump is his favourite film. And when actor Atul Kulkarni adapted the Tom Hanks starrer to the Indian context, Aamir worked on the film for more than a decade right from purchasing the Hollywood film's rights to the Advait Chandan directorial's release in cinemas in August earlier this year.

However, Laal Singh Chaddha, made on an estimated budget of Rs 180 crores, proved to be a commercial failure at the box office earning close to Rs 60 crore nett in India. Now, Aamir has revealed that he will take a break as an actor for the next one and a half years and has decided to only produce Champions, in which he was supposed to play the lead role.



Aamir was present at his childhood friend's event in Delhi recently where he said, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in it that nothing else happens in my life. I feel that I want to take a break, I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids. I feel I have been working for 35 years."

"For these 35 years, I have single-mindedly focused on my work and I feel that it's not fair to the people who are close to me and it's not fair to me also in many ways. This is the time that I would like to take some time off and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year and a half, in which I am actually not working as an actor and will work as a producer. I will be producing Champions", the Dangal star concluded.

Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij were seen in pivotal roles in the Laal Singh Chaddha. The film clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan at the box office and both movies largely didn't work with the audience and the critics.



Talking about Champions, the upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones (Champions in English). The 2018 movie follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna is attached to the project as its director.