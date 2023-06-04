Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya in viral video, netizens say 'pyaar sachha tha'

Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan at an awards event in Dubai in 2017/Twitter

Famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently attended the wedding festivities of celebrity photographer Shahbaz Shazi with Leena Sharil. A video from the event is now going viral across the internet in which Mahira, who was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in her only Indian film appearance, can be seen dancing to Ranbir Kapoor's song Channa Mereya.

The heartbreaking song, originally composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh for Karan Johar's 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was performed by the Pakistani singer Ali Tariq at the function. Netizens are sharing amusing reactions to the viral clip as it was rumoured once that Ranbir and Mahira were dating each other.

While one Twitter user wrote, "Pyaar sachha tha (It was true love)", another wrote, "I wish the 2017 smoking incident didn’t get leaked". A user also tweeted, "Jab camera dikha to band kar diya and video shoot karne se bhi mana kar rahi hai (She stopped after seeing the camera and even asked to not take any video)".

For the unversed, it was in 2017 when a few photos went viral in which the Pakistani actress and the Indian actor were seen smoking cigarettes together. The pictures, which were clicked in the USA, created a stir on the internet sparking rumours about their relationship. The actors also posed together at an awards event in Dubai in the same year. Soon, these speculations died down.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir starred in the highest-grossing Bollywood film last year, the fantasy action adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. On the other hand, Mahira's last film The Legend of Maula Jatt, released last year and starring her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan in the titular role, turned out to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.



