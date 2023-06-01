Mahira Khan to return to Indian TV with new show Yaar Julahay, here's when and where you can watch it

Mahira Khan will appear in Yaar Julahay

Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings that bring to life stories by legendary writers from the Indian subcontinent such as Gulzar, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, and Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, will air on Zindagi channel's DTH services on June 3. Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha and Faysal Quraishi will turn storytellers for each of the stories by these four Urdu and Hindi writers, a press release stated.

The four episodes of Yaar Julahay will premiere over four weekends through June on Zindagi's DTH platforms such as Tata Sky, Dish TV, D2H and Airtel. Khan, star of Humsafar and Raees, features in the first episode of the show in which she will read Qasmi's classic story, Guriya.

“Guriya narrates the story of two best friends - Bano and Mehra. The former has a doll named Guriya that looks just like Mehra, but Mehra has no interest in the doll at all. Their love and contempt for the doll build up over time. An unexpected turn that occurs at the conclusion reveals the doll's mystery," read the synopsis of the episode.

The second episode, which will run through June 9 and 10, will see Bucha read Mughal Bachcha, a short story by Padma Shri recipient Chughtai. It follows Kalay Mian, a dark-skinned guy, and his beautiful bride Gori Bi. For the third episode, her Churails co-star Gilani will read Gulzar's Sunset Boulevard, which will be aired on June 16 and June 17. Gilani described the short story as "one of Gulzar saab's finest works".

The fourth and final episode of the series will be presented by Quraishi, who will read Manto's story Ghusal Khana, a story of a boy whose prayers get heard only when he prays in the bathroom. Yaar Julahay will air at 12 noon and 5 pm on Zindagi's DTH platforms.