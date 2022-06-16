Throwback Thursday: When Ranbir Kapoor said he is fed up with coming of age roles

Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor has been making news since the trailer launch of Brahmastra on Wednesday, June 15. Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure is special for two reasons - first, it will see Ranbir pairing up with Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, and secondly, this is the first movie that the two actors will be seen together after their marriage.

Ranbir has often been called out for his repeated coming-of-age roles such as Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ved in Tamasha, Sid in Wake Up Sid, Jordan in Rockstar, and Ayan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In 2017, the actor talked about the same and said that he is fed with these roles now.

Talking to Huffington Post India, Ranbir said, "I am kind of fed up of the 'coming-of-age' part where I find a woman who makes me feel all inspirational and changes me forever. Or the parts where I am selfish about where I am going in my life and eventually become sensitive as I come-of-age. I really need to find new roles and new worlds. That's going to be my endeavour now."

Adding that these roles have been co-incidental, the Sanju actor continued, "I think it is co-incidental. Art imitates life and life imitates art. There is a society where there are people of a certain age group, especially the youngsters, who are at the crossroads of life. They are confused about what they want and are probably stuck doing something that they don't really love. So those roles, I'd say, are just a reflection of what Imtiaz Ali and Ayan (Mukerji) were seeing in life. That's why they wrote these parts."



Meanwhile, before Brahmastra releases in theatres worldwide on September 9, Ranbir's next film is Yash Raj Productions' period-action film Shamshera. Slated to hit theatres on July 22, the Karan Malhotra directorial is said to feature Ranbir in double roles and stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.