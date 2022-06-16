Ranbir Kapoor notes Bollywood found it difficult to break into South market, says 'it's come to a point where...'

Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

The trailer of director Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited ambitious fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was unveiled on Wednesday, assuring fans of a visual spectacle mounted on the back of a tender love story. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, is the first instalment of the trilogy that Mukerji began thinking about a decade ago when he was making his second directorial Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, also starring Kapoor.

A pan-India film, the trailer introduces primary characters, including Bhatt, who plays Shiva's love interest Isha and also possibly the turning point in his life, Bachchan, who guides Kapoor's character in his journey, Nagarjuna as Nandi who already boasts of a superpower and Roy, who plays the dark force in the story.

After a gap of four years, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a film. His last outing was the 2018 film Sanju. Brahmastra will release in multiple languages and the makers hope to mesmerise the pan-India audience and capture the South market via the film.

Recently, while talking to Kaushik Rajaraman on DT Next, Ranbir Kapoor while speaking about the film releasing in multiple languages said, "I think, over the years we've also found it very challenging to break through markets like the Tamil market or the Telugu market, (and) what are the films that they like. It's come to a point where we are liking their films."

Ranbir said that as an industry, Bollywood really needs to "break into that market" while adding that Brahmastra was a film that "needs to be seen". He added, "The Hindi film-going audience, we, love watching Tamil cinema and Telugu cinema and that's been proven with the kind like Baahubali and Robot. So, I think we had the first intention of making a story which is universal. Now through marketing, through taking some help from people from the south industry, we really need to break into that market because we want our story to be seen by them. It's a story which needs to be seen."

Meanwhile, to Kaushik Rajaraman on DT Next, Alia Bhatt expressed her views on the ongoing South vs Hindi film debate and said, "...there is no Hindi film, Tamil film, Telugu film, there are Indian films. And there has to be that feeling, and we need to just give you that, to your audience, to the people that this is a film for you. It's for everyone. Because it genuinely is. Sometimes there is a feeling that's not for you, but that's not true."

Brahmastra- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will hit theatres on September 9, 2022.