Talat Hussian, veteran Pakistani actor, passes away at 83 after prolonged illness

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi President Ahmed Shah confirmed the news of Talat Hussain's death, adding that the actor had long been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Talat Hussain, one of Pakistan's most accomplished and celebrated actors, died on Sunday at a private hospital here following a prolonged illness. He was 83. A radio, TV, theatre, and cinema veteran, Hussain was known for serials such as Bandish, Karwaan, Hawain and Parchaiyan as well as movies Chiragh Jalta Raha, Gumnaam, Actor in Law and Indian film Sauten Ki Beti.

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi President Ahmed Shah confirmed the news of Hussain's death, adding that the actor had long been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi. "An acclaimed actor like Talat Hussain is born after centuries," he said.

Delhi-born Hussain was famous for his baritone voice and unique acting style, which also won him the Pride of Performance award, the highest national literary award of Pakistan confers upon its citizens, in 1982 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the third-highest honour and civilian award in the country, in 2021.

Tributes and condolences poured in from President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, provincial chief ministers and other notable personalities who said a legend of Pakistan's entertainment industry had passed away. "His services to the Pakistani television, theatre, film and radio will always be remembered. The vacuum left by his death can never be fulfilled," said premier Sharif.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui said Hussain's passing feels like a personal loss. "He was there not as a co-actor but guiding force when I did my first ever play, Khwabon Ki Zanjir. Another of the greats gone (sic)" Siddiqui wrote on X. "Pakistan’s legendary Actor Talat Hussain has passed away in #Karachi. Inna lilllahe wa inna ilaehe rajioon. He was an actor par excellence and an institution. You will be missed Talat sb (sic)" said filmmaker Furqan T. Siddiqui on the microblogging site.

Hussain, who began working in 1960 on the state-owned PTV channel, studied at the famed London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). He also worked for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London for some time.

In 2006, he received the Amanda Award, also known as the Scandinavian Oscar, for Norwegian film "Import-Eksport" and Nigar Award in 1986 for best supporting actor in film "Miss Bangkok". According to Pakistani media, Hussain is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

