Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Talat Hussian, veteran Pakistani actor, passes away at 83 after prolonged illness

Janhvi Kapoor says she hasn't processed Sridevi's death yet, reveals she has became more superstitious: 'I started...'

UK PM Rishi Sunak plans mandatory National Service for youth in election pledge, know what is it

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma bamboozled as Mitchell Starc knocks over his off-stump with a peach - Watch

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia for historic feat at Cannes: 'Her remarkable talent continues to shine on'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Talat Hussian, veteran Pakistani actor, passes away at 83 after prolonged illness

Janhvi Kapoor says she hasn't processed Sridevi's death yet, reveals she has became more superstitious: 'I started...'

UK PM Rishi Sunak plans mandatory National Service for youth in election pledge, know what is it

8 nutritional deficiencies that can cause weight gain

10 most vengeful animals in the world

AI imagines how Baahubali's grand Mahishmati kingdom would have looked like

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Talat Hussian, veteran Pakistani actor, passes away at 83 after prolonged illness

Janhvi Kapoor says she hasn't processed Sridevi's death yet, reveals she has became more superstitious: 'I started...'

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Payal Kapadia for historic feat at Cannes: 'Her remarkable talent continues to shine on'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor says she hasn't processed Sridevi's death yet, reveals she has became more superstitious: 'I started...'

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that after Sridevi passed away, she took refuge in religion, and started believing in the late actress' beliefs.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 26, 2024, 09:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Janhvi Kapoor says she hasn't processed Sridevi's death yet, reveals she has became more superstitious: 'I started...'
Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about coping with her mother, legendary Sridevi's death, and how she has transformed her religious beliefs and even became more superstitious. While promoting her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Lallantop, Janhvi revealed that Sridevi was superstitious about certain activities, and after she passed away, Janhvi took refuge in religion.  

Janhvi said, "She believed in things like, ‘certain activities should be done on specific dates,’ ‘don’t cut hair on Fridays as it will prevent Goddess Lakshmi from entering the house,’ and ‘avoid wearing black on Fridays.’ I never believed in such superstitions,” Janhvi admitted. “However, after she passed away, I started believing in them, maybe even too much. I don’t know if I was this religious and spiritually inclined when she was around. (When she was alive) we all followed these practices because Mamma did. But following her demise, the relationship our culture and history have with Hinduism… I think I started taking refuge in our religion a lot more." 

Janhvi Kapoor also explained her mother’s devotion to Lord Balaji of Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Jr Kapoor fondly recalled that her mom used to invoke ‘Narayan Narayan Narayan’ all the time. Janhvi asserted, "She used to visit the temple every year on her birthday when she was working. After her marriage, she stopped going." The Roohi actress also revealed that after her mom's demise, she decided to visit the temple every year on her birthday. The first time she did, she became very emotional, but she also found mental peace.

Janhvi also discussed if she has processed her mother’s absence, and said, "I don’t think I’ve processed it yet. I talk about her more now because I like remembering her. Initially, I wondered why people kept asking me about the incident." Janhvi also added that while promoting her debut film, Dhadak, she was escaping the reality of losing her mom through her work. "In that realm, if I was reminded that she was no more, I couldn’t deal with it. There was a lot going on in my head,” She added. Janhvi's next film, sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi will be released in the cinemas on May 31.

Read: Made in Rs 1 crore, this classic was shot in 40 days, director made film to battle depression, movie inspired 6 remakes

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

104-year-old woman finds 5-foot alligator outside her home, video goes viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

This is world's first airline for dogs, here's how much it will cost

This TV serial saw higher TRP than Bigg Boss, Mahabharat, Nagin combined; had Bollywood superstar, faced protests when..

This film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on Netflix; clocks in more than 20 million views

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement