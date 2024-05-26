Janhvi Kapoor says she hasn't processed Sridevi's death yet, reveals she has became more superstitious: 'I started...'

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that after Sridevi passed away, she took refuge in religion, and started believing in the late actress' beliefs.

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about coping with her mother, legendary Sridevi's death, and how she has transformed her religious beliefs and even became more superstitious. While promoting her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Lallantop, Janhvi revealed that Sridevi was superstitious about certain activities, and after she passed away, Janhvi took refuge in religion.

Janhvi said, "She believed in things like, ‘certain activities should be done on specific dates,’ ‘don’t cut hair on Fridays as it will prevent Goddess Lakshmi from entering the house,’ and ‘avoid wearing black on Fridays.’ I never believed in such superstitions,” Janhvi admitted. “However, after she passed away, I started believing in them, maybe even too much. I don’t know if I was this religious and spiritually inclined when she was around. (When she was alive) we all followed these practices because Mamma did. But following her demise, the relationship our culture and history have with Hinduism… I think I started taking refuge in our religion a lot more."

Janhvi Kapoor also explained her mother’s devotion to Lord Balaji of Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Jr Kapoor fondly recalled that her mom used to invoke ‘Narayan Narayan Narayan’ all the time. Janhvi asserted, "She used to visit the temple every year on her birthday when she was working. After her marriage, she stopped going." The Roohi actress also revealed that after her mom's demise, she decided to visit the temple every year on her birthday. The first time she did, she became very emotional, but she also found mental peace.

Janhvi also discussed if she has processed her mother’s absence, and said, "I don’t think I’ve processed it yet. I talk about her more now because I like remembering her. Initially, I wondered why people kept asking me about the incident." Janhvi also added that while promoting her debut film, Dhadak, she was escaping the reality of losing her mom through her work. "In that realm, if I was reminded that she was no more, I couldn’t deal with it. There was a lot going on in my head,” She added. Janhvi's next film, sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi will be released in the cinemas on May 31.

