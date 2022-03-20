Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff recreate ‘Sun Beliya’ on stage, video goes VIRAL

For many years, Madhuri Dixit has ruled Bollywood, and she just returned to the OTT platform with another stellar performance in 'The Fame Game.' The attractive actress is also well-known for her exceptional dancing skills. She is currently quite active on social media, where she keeps her fans up to date and shares pieces of her life. She shared a mesmerising video with Jackie Shroff on Saturday, in which they danced to their own 90s song.

Jackie and Madhuri both did a fantastic job in the reel. The two recreated the enchantment of their 1991 film 100 Days' song 'Sun Beliya.' Madhuri wore a glittering lehanga that made her look ethereal. Jackie, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black suit with a crimson muffler.

Along with the post, Madhuri wrote, “Had a great time creating a reel with this peppy number from 100days with @apnabhidu. Totally lit up the set #Bollywood #BollywoodSongs #HindiSongs #ReelKaroFeelKaro."

Fans from all around the world expressed their adoration for the duo as soon as she shared the reel.

Madhuri recently performed ‘Ghagra’ from the 2015 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' alongside Ishaan Khatter

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri shared the video with Ishaan and wrote, "Always up for a groove on Ghaghra! Thank you, Ishaan! It was too much fun dancing with you #Ghaghra #WednesdayVibes #BollywoodSong #DanceVideo #ReelKaroFeelKaro". Their dance video has since then gone viral on the internet.

Earlier, Ishaan had shot for the promotional video of Madhuri's song 'Dupatta Mera' from 'The Fame Game' in which the actress plays a fictional Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand who gets kidnapped and her family's secrets are revealed to the world as her frantic search goes on in the show through its eight episodes.

On the work front, Madhuri recently made her digital debut in the web series ‘The Fame Game’, which she co-starred in alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul.