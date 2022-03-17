Ishaan Khatter-Madhuri Dixit shake a leg to 'Ghagra' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', video goes viral - WATCH

Madhuri Dixit, who recently made her OTT debut with the Netflix show 'The Fame Game', and Ishaan Khatter, who recently starred in the Hollywood satirical comedy 'Don't Look Up' in a cameo appearance, grooved together on 'Dhak Dhak' girl's popular dance number 'Ghagra' from the 2015 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri shared the video with Ishaan and wrote, "Always up for a groove on Ghaghra! Thank you, Ishaan! It was too much fun dancing with you #Ghaghra #WednesdayVibes #BollywoodSong #DanceVideo #ReelKaroFeelKaro". Their dance video has since then gone viral on the internet.

Earlier, Ishaan had shot for the promotional video of Madhuri's song 'Dupatta Mera' from 'The Fame Game' in which the actress plays a fictional Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand who gets kidnapped and her family's secrets are revealed to the world as her frantic search goes on in the show through its eight episodes.

Coming back to 'Ghagra', Madhuri is seen dancing with the film's leading hero Ranbir Kapoor in the original song video. The 2015 romantic drama directed by Ayan Mukerji starred Deepika Padukone opposite Kapoor. Talking about the track, it is composed by Pritam and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Rekha Bhardwaj with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The film boasted of a blockbuster soundtrack with the party track 'Badtameez Dil', the definitely Holi anthem 'Balam Piichkari', romantic 'Subhanallah', peppy travel track 'Ilahi', the dance number 'Dilliwali Girlfriend', and the emotional core of the film 'Kabira'. The songs of the film still feature at the top of the playlists.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen next in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film is set to release on July 15. Ishaan also has the war-drama 'Pippa' based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971 in his kitty and it will hit cinemas on December 9.