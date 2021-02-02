'Looop Lapeta': Taapsee Pannu looks uber-cool in first look as Savi

Taapsee Pannu has stepped into the shoes of Franka Potente for the Hindi remake of Run Lola Run titled Looop Lapeta. In the film, the actor is paired opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. Now, Taapsee took to her social media pages and unveiled her first look from Looop Lapeta and it's interesting indeed. In the first look, the actor is seen sitting inside a bathroom and posing while giving an intense expression.

Taapsee shared the first look with an interesting caption describing her character Savi. She wrote, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai. “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi this. No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta @tahirrajbhasin @bhatiaaakash @sonypicsfilmsin @ellipsisentertainment @vivekkrishnani @tanuj.Garg @atulkasbekar @aayush_blm."

Even Tahir shared Taapsee's look and captioned it stating, "When shit gets real. Here’s @taapsee as the crazy and the uber-cool Savi in this year’s craziest ride, #LooopLapeta."

Earlier while talking about his role, Bhasin had said in a statement, "The catapult to romantic lead (in Looop Lapeta) will be an exciting new turn that I look forward to exploring. Only in cinema do we divide attributes like romance, comedy, deception or manipulation into different segments. In reality, one can be all of those things and more at one time. The challenge is to play a romantic lead in a way that makes him lovable, graded, stylised and yet be someone relatable."

Looop Lapeta is produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.