Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin to play lead in Hindi remake of 'Run Lola Run'

Run Lola Run, a hit German film released in 1998 is all set to get remade in Hindi. The film is titled Looop Lapeta with Aakash Bhatia as the director. Talking about the lead actors, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have been roped in for the same. Talking about Run Lola Run, the film was Germany's official entry for Best Foreign Language category back in the 90s, however, it did not win.

Confirming about signing the film, Taapsee told Mumbai Mirror, "Savi is a quirky, insane addition to my repertoire. I love how an iconic film like Run Lola Run has been adapted for the Indian milieu without losing its edge. More excitingly, it’s been laced with amazingly cheeky straight-faced humour. It’s cool in the truest sense of the word and as bold thematically as it is stylistically. I can’t wait to get started."

Looop Lapeta is all set to go on floors in April this year.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has several films in her kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha. It's hitting the screens on February 28, 2020.

She also has Haseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film is helmed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame and produced by Anand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma under their home banner Colour Yellow Productions. The thriller is releasing on September 18, 2020.

On the other hand, Tahir will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 where he plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar.