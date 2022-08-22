Liger: Vijay Deverakonda reveals Mike Tyson punched him during rehearsals, gave him migraines

Credit: File photo

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are busy promoting their film Liger, releasing on August 25. The boxing legend Mike Tyson is also making his Bollywood debut with Liger. The professional boxer, who hogged worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20, is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Ananya and Vijay talked about their scenes with Mike. Ananya recalled one of the incidents and said, “unhone mere Khande par sirf haath rakha tha and I was like, I swear I fell because his hand was so heavy. I was scared earlier, but he was very sweet. I would like to believe that we are friends.”

Vijay also talked about an incident when Mike punched him by mistake. He stated, “jab subah me set par aaya, toh production ne bola Tiger sir ke shoes nahi mil rahe hai kyuki unke foot ka size 14 hai (When I reached the set, production team told me that they couldn’t find shoes for Tiger sir as his feet size is 14). I have a big feet and mera size 10 hai. When he came to set and said hie, his wrist size was also big.”

He added, “I was worried when I saw his hands, his foot and his neck. When he punched me by mistake during rehearsals, I had migraine for the whole day. I didn’t get knocked out, but body wanted to fall down.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Vijay said, “I have always been fascinated with the term superstar and always wanted to be called a superstar and become one. I am doing the Liger fandom tour across India and the press in every city is receiving you with so much love and respect and everyone addresses you as a superstar.”

“It has suddenly started feeling a little awkward to me, I am feeling embarrassed by it. Maybe at some point I feel like I don’t think I have done enough to deserve it yet. When friends text me, saying, ‘What is this reaction? This is super stardom’, I am like, ‘Let’s wait till August 25’. I don’t think the term fits yet, but there has been a lot of love.”