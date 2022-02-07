Search icon
'Pic of the day': Internet reacts to Shah Rukh Khan offering prayer at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral picture, Shah Rukh Khan is seen reciting a prayer and making dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 07, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

The 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran singer died due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92 after she was admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 complications last month.

Her corpse was brought in a long procession from her home to the Shivaji Park, where she was draped in the tricolour and her last rites were held. Many Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, and others attended the funeral. But it was Shah Rukh Khan's kind gesture of offering prayer and making dua that caught everyone's attention.

In the picture that has now gone viral on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani is seen standing beside him holding her hands while the King Khan is seen reciting prayer as a homage to the Bharat Ratna awardee. Fans were quick to react to the picture calling it the picture of the day.

A fan tweeted, "No superstar can ever come close to #SRK. I repeat no one", while another wrote, "Best example of secular India". Another SRK fan tweeted the picture with the caption, "#SRK has always overcome and risen above hate. Nothing has stopped him to go with his faith and belief."

In a career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar lent her voice to countless films, recorded over a thousand songs in over 36 Indian languages. The voice behind soulful numbers like 'Lag Jaa Gale' and 'Aajkal Paaon Zameen Par', Mangeshkar is one of the most revered singers the country ever produced. Acting legend Dilip Kumar, who passed away last year, once said about her, "The way the fragrance of a flower has no color, a flowing spring or cool breezes belong to no country, the smile of an innocent child has no religion, similarly Lata Mangekshar’s voice is a miracle of nature’s creativity.” Lata Mangeshkar's loss is simply irreplaceable in the history of the nation and it will be mourned forever.

