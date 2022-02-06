Search icon
In pics: Politicians, Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood stars, politicians and others pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar Death: India's Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 11

1. PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrived in Mumbai this evening to pay his condolences to Lata Mangeshkar, the great vocalist who died today.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

In a rare public appearance, Shah Rukh Khan was seen attending Lata Mangeshkar's funeral. He was seen touching her feet and praying for her soul's salvation.

3. Ranbir Kapoor

Lata Mangeshkar's funeral was attended by Ranbir Kapoor. He was seen paying his respects to the mortal remains by folding his hands and praying.

4. Raj Thackrey

Raj Thackrey, a politician, was also seen at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral. Along with other lawmakers, he paid his respects.

5. Shankar Mahadevan

Musician Shankar Mahadevan, who was devastated by the news, paid his respects and attended the final rituals.

