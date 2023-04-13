Search icon
Here's why Salman Khan removed writer credit in Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Sajid Nadiadwala has written the story of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Salman Khan didn’t want any conflict with him before the release of the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Credit: Salman Khan/Instagram

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaam recently released the much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s film on Monday. The trailer which also featured Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and others, has received a lot of appreciation.

However, fans noticed that no writer credit has been given in the trailer. According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Sajid Nadiadwala has written the story of the film and the actor didn’t want any conflict with him before the release of the film.

As per ETimes report, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be independently produced under Salman Khan’s banner. Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan had a disagreement over the script, therefore, they mutually decided to go ahead solo.

Meanwhile, on Monday, at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan talked about how people disagreed with him and called him ‘arrogant’ for sticking to his creative instincts and including the song Naaiyo Lagda in the movie. The actor said, “Everyone was against me for the song. He has lost the plot, this is the 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant. I was like, No, I like it. This is my film; I’m using the song in it.”

The actor further said, “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, the heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 which will have Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The action thriller is set to release on November 10, 2023. 

