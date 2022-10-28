Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Shehnaaz Gill channels her desi side as she dines on floor in Dubai

Shehnaaz Gill/YouTube

Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a vlog from her time in Dubai to her YouTube account. She went to an event with a lot of famous people, including Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Kapil Sharma. She also shared footage of herself dining in traditional Indian fashion with her admirers. She thanked them at the end. The admirers took selfies and were photographed with her.

Check out the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll, the lovable, bubbly actress has a crazy fan following, and she will soon be making her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After that, she will also be seen in an ensemble comedy entertainer Sajid Khan's directed 100% with John Abraham and Ritesh Deshmukh.

However, Shehnaaz has now revealed that she's not just having 2 but 4-5 film in her kitty. Recently, Gill was spotted attending her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Sidharth Nigam's birthday. While leaving the venue, the actress got into an interesting conversation, and there she revealed the major thing. When a paparazzo asked the actress, "Aapki movie kab aayegi?" To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain.” Then another paparazzo replied to Shehnaaz's comment and asked “Bhaijaan wali movie..."

Shehnaaz Gill is known for not just her work and beauty but also for her honesty in interviews and otherwise. Recently, the actress talked about not wanting to live her past she feels that it is better to care about the future. Talking to FM Canada, she said, “Aisa koi lamha nahi hai jo main wapas se jeena chahti hun.”

She said, “I want to secure my future and make it the best.” She further said that whatever happened in her past, remains in the past. “Jo hua ache ke liye hua and I am prepared for everything in the future. Past mein kyu jaana hai? Aage badhte hai na life mein,” she added.