Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Shehnaaz Gill reveals she has 4-5 films lined up, asks 'konsi movie ki...'

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll, the lovable, bubbly actress has a crazy fan following, and she will soon be making her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. After that, she will also be seen in an ensemble comedy entertainer Sajid Khan's directed 100% with John Abraham and Ritesh Deshmukh.

However, Shehnaaz has now revealed that she's not just having 2 but 4-5 film in her kitty. Recently, Gill was spotted attending her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Sidharth Nigam's birthday. While leaving the venue, the actress got into an interesting conversation, and there she revealed the major thing. When a paparazzo asked the actress, "Aapki movie kab aayegi?" To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain.” Then another paparazzo replied to Shehnaaz's comment and asked “Bhaijaan wali movie..."

Here's the video

Shehnaaz Gill is known for not just her work and beauty but also for her honesty in interviews and otherwise. Recently, the actress talked about not wanting to live her past she feels that it is better to care about the future. Talking to FM Canada, she said, “Aisa koi lamha nahi hai jo main wapas se jeena chahti hun.”

She said, “I want to secure my future and make it the best.” She further said that whatever happened in her past, remains in the past. “Jo hua ache ke liye hua and I am prepared for everything in the future. Past mein kyu jaana hai? Aage badhte hai na life mein,” she added.

While talking about Salman, Shehnaaz said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.” “When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations," she added.