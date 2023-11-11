Headlines

Kiran Rao says films glorify stalking as 'wooing woman', comments on films like Kabir Singh, Baahubali: 'I find it...'

Kiran Rao says films glorify stalking as 'wooing woman', comments on films like Kabir Singh, Baahubali: 'I find it...'

Bollywood

Kiran Rao says films glorify stalking as 'wooing woman', comments on films like Kabir Singh, Baahubali: 'I find it...'

Kiran Rao discussed how movies glorifying stalking work exceptionally well. She even cited examples of blockbusters Kabir Singh and Baahubali.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Filmmaker and Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao shared her thoughts about popular movies glorifying stalking as a form of wooing. Recently, Kiran was seen at an event, and while discussing the dynamics of the movie business, Kiran asserted that films that glorify stalking end up being blockbusters. 

Kiran Rao's views on Kabir Singh, Baahubali 

As per a Times Of India report, Kiran said, "Stalking as one of the most glorified forms of wooing a woman (in films) and films like that do exceedingly well.” Citing Kabir Singh as an example, she also shared her views on Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Baahubali, "Another very big film, which I find fascinating, was Bahubali 1 (Baahubali: The Beginning). It started off with this exciting fight sequence, where this woman is leaping from tree to tree, and she is a warrior. But the hero delicately strips her of her agency and makes her just a fantastic romantic interest. I find it fascinating. It is (one of) the biggest films of Indian cinema." 

Kiran on 'regressive messaging' films making money at the box office

In September, Kiran Rao said in an interview that films with ‘regressive messaging’ are raking in money at the box office, something she does not like. While speaking to Film Companion, "I suppose all filmmakers set out to make good films, the intention is often great. But so much has changed in terms of the market. The audience now has so many more options and you are reaching for all kinds of attention when you're making a film. So I suppose, when it is a really regressive sort of messaging, and it makes hundreds of crores, it hurts. Because you had the opportunity and you could have pushed the needle in some direction and you didn't. So those are the things that sometimes bother me." 

On the work front, Kiran’s latest directorial, Laapataa Ladies, received a standing ovation at Cannes 2023. The upcoming movie is being produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan’s production house. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles and is set to release on January 5, 2024.

