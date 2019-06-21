'Khandaani Shafakhana' trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah try to break taboo regarding discussion on sex

Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah's Khandaani Shafakhana trailer just dropped in. The three characters in the movie are behind one mission - to encourage talk over sex. But how does all of this begin in what appears to be a family only wanting some peace?

The trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana revolves around a sex clinic, which is set up in a village. Sonakshi Sinha's uncle (mama) passes away and according to his will, she is supposed to run the clinic for six whole months and then she would be able to claim rights over the clinic.

Hereon begins Sonakshi Sinha's journey of running the clinic. She however is disappointed to see that the few men who visit the clinic do not openly speak about their illness either. She now has an issue - of convincing people to visit the clinic. Her younger brother Varun Sharma is obsessed with getting married and often taunts his mother for not fulfilling that responsibility. He however supports Sonakshi in her task to get people to open up about sex.

Sonakshi finds a lover whom she opens up to, and she approached the popular rapper Badshah to convince people to talk about sex in public and have various discussions regarding it. She goes to the extent of conducting rallies so that people open up about bedroom talks.

The quirky trailer raises the bar and hopes to break many stereotypes, thus making the movie one of a kind. Khandaani Shafakhana trailer is also amped up with the right kind of music. Tongue-in-cheek lines like 'pehelwan ki itni patli taang' are sure to lighten up your mood.

Watch the trailer here:

Khandaani Shafakhana is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. The team wrapped up the shooting of their movie before Sonakshi Sinha went on to celebrate her birthday with them earlier this month (on June 2). Mayur Sharma has kept the production design simple, making utmost use of real location, in the film which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishan Kumar.