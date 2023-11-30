Headlines

RBI fines Rs 11,83,000 crore market cap bank for violation regarding deposits from non-residents

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol revealed what social media tip daughter Nysa Devgan gave her

Katrina Kaif reviews Sam Bahadur, calls Vicky Kaushal's performance flawless: 'You are too inspiring'

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif reviews Sam Bahadur, calls Vicky Kaushal's performance flawless: 'You are too inspiring'

Katrina Kaif heaps praise on Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and calls his performance flawless.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 07:53 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming biopic film Sam Bahadur. The film tells the story of the first Field Marshal of India, Sam Manekshaw played by Vicky. Recently the makers held a special screening of the movie and many celebs heaped praise on the film. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram and penned a long note praising her husband's 'flawless' performance. 

On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal took to her Instagram and shared a long note praising Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sam Bahadur. The actress shared the poster of the film and wrote, "SAM BAHADUR - @meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film, was
transported to another era … you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot And SAM!!!!. GRACE, HEROISM, GRIT What a performance, flawless, I'm just astounded, you are too inspiring, and true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way, was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen. I've seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into Sam. A performance to be remembered." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Netizens appreciated Katrina Kaif's supportive post for her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. One of the comments read, "The best actor got the best wife." Another wrote, "Love you Kat, what a supportive wife you are." Another wrote, "Proud wife be like." Another wrote, "The movie is going to be a super hit." Another wrote, "Sam Bahadur will now be super hit." 

Abhishek Bachchan also shared his review on X and posted, "Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favorite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud, and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07. My veerey, @vickykaushal09, what do I even say about you...you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is "Well done, sweety"!!!."

Helmed by Meghna Gulzaar, Sam Bahadur stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The biographical film is all set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor-starrer Animal. Both films are set to release in theatres on December 1.

