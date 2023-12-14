Headlines

IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Johannesburg weather report: Will rain play spoilsport again?

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3: 'There was no chance I could be in this...'

Meet doctor-turned-IPS, who failed several times, cracked UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR...

Parliament security breach: 14 opposition MPs suspended, Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

World's tallest man meets world's shortest man, old video goes viral

8 health benefits of mozzarella cheese 

Foods rich in Vitamin K

10 Indian states with highest rate of murder

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Clint Eastwood promises to watch Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda DoubleX, filmmaker reacts: ‘Feeling so surreal’

Bollywood

Bollywood

Karan Johar wants to show his 'f***ing middle finger' to those trolling Ranveer, Deepika: 'Tu apne ghar pe dekh na'

Karan Johar had a strong reaction to those who trolled Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after the first Koffee With Karan 8 episode aired.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who featured in the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 8, were heavily trolled. The 83 actor was caught red-handed for 'copy-pasting' an old story of how he met the Pathaan actress for the first time, while she was denounced for her 'casual dating' remark.

In the most recent eigth episode of the celebrity chat show, which had Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor as guests, Karan Johar shared that the reaction to the first episode had 'angered' him. "I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer. I think all three of kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect", he said.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director further added, "I just want to put it out there that episode angered me, and the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're f***ing talking about some nonsense. I am like, ‘What do you know about somebody else’s personal life and marraige? 'Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f***ing middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up."

The new episodes of Koffee With Karan 8 start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on every Thursday at 12 am. Other actors who have been a part of this season so far include Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan.

