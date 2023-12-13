Karan Johar calls himself 'a troll favourite', says he enjoys being trolled: 'When you can't beat them...'

Here's what Karan Johar has to say about the trolls, who keep attacking him for his sexuality and for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

When Karan Johar is not being targeted for allegedly promoting nepotism in the Hindi film industry, he is being made fun of for his sexuality. The filmmaker and producer has always been attacked by the trolls. Now, in a recent interview, Karan has shared how he deals with these trolls, calling himself 'a troll favourite'.

Speaking to Firstpost, the director said, "I am a troll favourite. I get trolled a lot. And I have started enjoying it too. The only thing is when you can’t beat them, you can join them and the only way you can join them is troll them back. Eventually I don’t let these trollers affect me because I have a name and they don’t. You are hiding behind your name and I am not."

Earlier this year, Karan marked his return to direction after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. With his latest release, Karan went back to his roots and entertained the audiences with a family entertainer filled with a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The film also turned out to be a huge box office success as it earned Rs 153.55 crore net in India and Rs 357.50 crore gross worldwide, becoming the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 behind Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed entertainers Jawan and Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Tota Roy Choudhury, and Namit Das in prominent roles. The film is now streaming on Prime Video.



