Karan Johar takes dig at trolls after accusations of him 'sabotaging' Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra: 'Laga lo ilzaam'

Karan Johar has recently been attacked on social media for allegedly 'sabotaging' the careers of two leading ladies of the Hindi film industry, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. The filmmaker and producer has finally reacted to all these allegations, though a bit cryptic, but taking a sly dig at the trolls targeting him.

In a recent podcast interview, Priyanka had said that she was 'being cornered' in Bollywood and was tired of its politics. Kangana Ranaut blamed the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director for 'banning and harassing' her Fashion co-star to the point that made her leave India.

A couple of days ago, an old 2016 clip went viral in which Karan Johar was heard saying that he 'totally wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma's career' before her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and editor Apurva Asrani slammed Karan for his comments, which were actually said in jest.

On Saturday night, Karan took to his Instagram Stories and penned a Hindi poem, which read, "Laga lo ilzaam, Hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi, Jhoot ka ban jao ghulam, Hum bolne waalon mein se nahi, Jitna neecha dikhaoge, Jitne aarop lagaoge, Hum girne waalon mein se nahi, Humara karam humari Vijay hai, Aap utha lo talvaar, Hum marne waalon mein se nahi (Make whatever allegations you want to make, I'm not amongst those who will bow down, Become a slave to lies, I won't say anything, However much you try to slander and show me in a bad light, I will not fall, My goodness is my victory, You can use any swords, I will not die)."





Meanwhile, on the work front, the producer is making a comeback to film direction after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set to release on July 28 this year. The family romantic comedy stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.



