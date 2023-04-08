Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Karan Johar takes dig at trolls after accusations of him 'sabotaging' Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra: 'Laga lo ilzaam'

Karan Johar penned a Hindi poem on his Instagram Stories, which looks like his strong reply to recent allegations against him involving Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Karan Johar takes dig at trolls after accusations of him 'sabotaging' Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra: 'Laga lo ilzaam'
Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar has recently been attacked on social media for allegedly 'sabotaging' the careers of two leading ladies of the Hindi film industry, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. The filmmaker and producer has finally reacted to all these allegations, though a bit cryptic, but taking a sly dig at the trolls targeting him.

In a recent podcast interview, Priyanka had said that she was 'being cornered' in Bollywood and was tired of its politics. Kangana Ranaut blamed the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director for 'banning and harassing' her Fashion co-star to the point that made her leave India.

A couple of days ago, an old 2016 clip went viral in which Karan Johar was heard saying that he 'totally wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma's career' before her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008. Apart from Kangana, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and editor Apurva Asrani slammed Karan for his comments, which were actually said in jest.

On Saturday night, Karan took to his Instagram Stories and penned a Hindi poem, which read, "Laga lo ilzaam, Hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi, Jhoot ka ban jao ghulam, Hum bolne waalon mein se nahi, Jitna neecha dikhaoge, Jitne aarop lagaoge, Hum girne waalon mein se nahi, Humara karam humari Vijay hai, Aap utha lo talvaar, Hum marne waalon mein se nahi (Make whatever allegations you want to make, I'm not amongst those who will bow down, Become a slave to lies, I won't say anything, However much you try to slander and show me in a bad light, I will not fall, My goodness is my victory, You can use any swords, I will not die)."

Karan

Meanwhile, on the work front, the producer is making a comeback to film direction after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani set to release on July 28 this year. The family romantic comedy stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles.

READ | Kangana Ranaut attacks Karan Johar for his comments on Anushka Sharma in throwback video, gives new title to director

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Step inside Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's luxurious Delhi house
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 659 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.