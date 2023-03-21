Karan Johar trolled as he tries to enter Mumbai airport without security check, netizens say 'attitude dekho iska'

Karan Johar/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar was caught by the paparazzi on Tuesday, March 21, at the Mumbai airport when he tried to enter the Mumbai airport without showing his documents to the security guard. KJo, as he is popularly called in the industry, was then called back to present his travel papers to the official.

The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, has gone viral on social media. Netizens are bashing Karan in the comments section. One user wrote, "These people feel so entitled that they think there’s no need to show documents or follow the rules!", while another added, "Attitude dekho iska (Look at his attitude)". "He was so busy doing his airport catwalk that he forgot to show his papers to the security guy!", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently wrapped up the shooting of his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh playing the titular leads with veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The romantic comedy marks Karan Johar's return to direction after seven years since his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, was released in 2016. Pritam, who composed chartbuster tracks such as Channa Mereya, Bulleya, and The Breakup Song, is also composing music for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Initially slated to release in Valentine's Week on February 10, the film was pushed ahead two months and its new release date was announced as April 28, 2023. However, when Mani Ratnam announced that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be hitting the theatres worldwide on the same date, Karan Johar again postponed his film and now, Alia and Ranveer-starrer will arrive in theatres on July 28, 2023.



READ | Sara Ali Khan trolled for her walking style at airport in viral video, netizens say 'saste nashe karke chal rahi hai'