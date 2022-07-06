Karan Johar says he broke into tears as Alia Bhatt disclosed she was pregnant, says ‘I can’t wait to…’

Karan Johar- Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy news has left her fans excited, and now, her mentor filmmaker Karan Johar has also shared his feeling about Bhatt's new life chapter. Recently while promoting his upcoming popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, Johar was quipped about his reaction to Alia's pregnancy.

The filmmaker host revealed that Alia shared the news with her, and after hearing it, he burst out with tears of happiness. Karan added, "She came to my office. I remember I was having a bad hair day and I was sitting in a hoodie with a cap. And she told me this. And my first emotion was, that tears just came out and Alia came and gave me a hug. I remember saying, 'I can't believe you are having a baby.' It feels like your baby is having a baby. It was a very emotional moment for me, it still is!"

Karan launched Alia with Student Of The Year, and her transformation from an actor to a fine artist and now to a mommy has made him emotional. "I've seen her from a girl transforming into an outstanding artiste, into this wonderful self-assured woman. And I feel so much pride. She was my first burst of being a parent. My first burst of parenting was when she walked into my office when she was 17. She's 29 today and these last 12 years have been magical for both of us. I share such a strong bond with her." Karan can't wait to hold Alia's baby in his arms. "It will be a very emotional moment, as close to when I held my own children."

Koffee With Karan season 7 will bring back the popular chat show with Karan Johar returning as one of the most popular hosts. The 7th season has an impressive line-up of guests which includes Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others. Koffee With Karan will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7.