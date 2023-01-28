Karan Johar continues celebrating success of SRK's Pathaan, says 'boycott threats, fear of trolling' are myths

Karan Johar-Pathaan

After Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan got released with positive responses and record-breaking numbers, Karan Johar was among the first ones to celebrate the success of the film.



Karan took his feelings about Pathaan to social media and heaped praises for the film. After posting a long review about the film, Karan again praised the stupendous run of the film on his Instagram stories. It seems like Johar is still celebrating Pathaan.

Karan praised Pathaan saying that the film has broke several myths like the boycott calls, trolling, and excessive promotions. He wrote, "Nothing matters more than a great film! The mega blockbuster success proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats, just above all the myths that we an industry propagate or believe in is reduductant when a film like Pathaan kills all of it!"

Karan further decoded the success formula of Pathaan, and wrote, "Old school conviction and a kickass trailer is what we all need! So thrilled for you Adi, Sid, Bhai, Bhaijaan, John, DP! Rooting for you till you reach the magic number."

Here's Karan sharing his thoughts about Pathaan

Earlier, Karan shared a review of the film, and wrote, "I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!" Karan went gaga over the deadly trio and praised them. "The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham."

Karan also applauded director Siddharth's directorial chops, " Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can." Praising his friend-producer Aditya Chopra, Karan added, "I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!" Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25, and it went on to gross over Rs 200 crores worldwide in just two days.