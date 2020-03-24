Kanika Kapoor's uncle, 11 others test negative for coronavirus, reports of 24 more people awaited

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and eleven of the 35 occupants of Kalpana Tower where she was staying with her uncle on March 13 have all tested negative for COVID-19. The reports of 24 persons are still awaited.

According to reports, Kanika visited Kalpana Tower to attend the house-warming party of her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon’s flat no 902 in the building. "As many as 56 people had attended the ‘grah pravesh’ function hosted by Vipul Tandon on March 13," District magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari had said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla had said that they collected a total of 35 samples on Friday and Saturday and the test results of 11 came on Monday. "Eleven people of the family including Vipul Tandon, Radhika Tandon, Meena Tandon, Mukul Kumar Tandon, Nandini Tandon, Yash Tandon, Manvi Tandon, Khyati Tandon, Subhash Mehrotra, Ruchi Mehrotra, and Sonal Mehrotra have tested negative and the reports of 24 others are awaited."

The building has now been sanitized even as several occupants have moved out for the time being. For the uninformed, Kanika tested positive again in a second test for coronavirus on Monday. The singer’s sample was tested again at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after her family members raised questions about the initial test reports. Kanika is reported to be stable as of now. A reported 160 persons came in her contact in three parties after she returned from the United Kingdom.