Kangana Ranaut speaks in support of same-sex marriage days after Supreme Court hearing: ‘Jab dil mil gaye to…’

Kangana Ranaut speaks in support of same-sex marriage

Kangana Ranaut was recently seen performing Ganga Aarti in Haridwar. The actress who is known for voicing her strong opinions, recently interacted with the media and shared her opinion on same-sex marriage days after Supreme Court's hearing.

In the media interaction at Haridwar, when asked about her views on same-sex marriage, Kangana Ranaut spoke in support of same-sex marriage and said that marriages happen when love blossoms and when two people are compatible, so their sexual preferences don’t matter. The actress said in Hindi, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai baaki kuchh logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriages happen when two hearts meet. And when their hearts have met, who are we to say anything?).”

The video of Kangana Ranaut expressing her views on same-sex marriage went viral on social media and fans appreciated the actress for opening up on the issue. The video was shared on Reddit and some users heaped praise on the actress. One of the comments read, “One of the few mainstream Bollywood actors to openly support the current same-sex marriage petition.. Kangana was also vocal when homosexuality was criminalized back in the day, she had shown disdain for the order, nice to know her views haven't changed.” Another comment read, “Queen behavior.” Another fan wrote, “Kangu talking sense. Proud of you kangu, at least you are taking a correct stand.” Another comment read, “Good on her for taking the right stand, and doing so publicly.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency which is a biographical film. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the self-directional movie. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others. Other than this, the actress also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

