Kangana Ranaut reacts to SS Rajamouli calling religion 'a kind of exploitation', says 'I won't tolerate anything...'

In a recent interview, the RRR director SS Rajamouli said that as a young kid, he had doubts after reading stories about the Hindu gods.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut-SS Rajamouli/File photos

SS Rajamouli is among the most popular directors in Indian cinema. In a recent interview, the RRR director expressed his views on being an atheist and said that "religion is essentially a kind of exploitation". The right-wingers tried to attack the filmmaker, but it was Kangana Ranaut who defended Rajamouli and slammed those targeting him.

Reacting to a portal's tweet, Kangana wrote, "No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words. Being a proud Hindu calls upon all kinds of attacks, hostility, trolling and a huge amount of negativity, we make movies for everyone".

"We artists are vulnerable especially because we get no support from so-called right wing as well, we are absolutely on our own, so sit down, don’t even dare, I won’t tolerate anything against Rajamouli sir who is like a flame in the rain, A genius and nationalist a yogi of highest order. We are blessed to have him", the actress continued.

Meanwhile, in his interview with The New Yorker, SS Rajamouli said, "We have a giant family, and everyone - my father and mother, cousins and aunts, and everyone else - is deeply religious. I remember, as a young kid, I had doubts after reading stories about the Hindu gods. I used to think, this doesn’t seem real."

He added, "Then I got caught up in my family’s religious fervour. I started reading religious texts, going on pilgrimages, wearing saffron cloth, and living like a sannyasi (ascetic) for a few years. Then I caught onto Christianity, thanks to some friends. I’d read the Bible, go to church, all kinds of stuff. Gradually, all these things somehow made me feel that religion is essentially a kind of exploitation".

READ | RRR director SS Rajamouli opens up on being an atheist, says he 'had doubts after reading stories about Hindu gods'

