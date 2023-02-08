Kangana Ranaut again praises Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, takes a dig at other Bollywood couples

Kangana Ranaut-Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. The newly wedded couple has surprisingly found a fan in the actress Kangana Ranaut, who keeps on finding excuses to bash everything related to Bollywood and its people.

Ahead of their wedding, Kangana shared a photo of Sidharth and Kiara on her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 3, and wrote, "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry...they look divine together." And now, the actress has once showered love on the couple on her Twitter.

As the 'Shershaah couple' remained tight-lipped about their relationship until they shared beautiful photos from their marriage on Tuesday, the entertainment journalist-turned-screenwriter Aniruddha Guha uploaded one of those pictures on his Twitter last night and jokingly wrote, "They were dating?".

Kangana, on Wednesday early morning replied to Guha and wrote, "Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attention seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple", and added a loved and two red heart emojis. Well, even in heaping praises for Sidharth-Kiara, the actress showed her true colours and took a dig at other Bollywood couples without naming anyone.

Yes they were but not for brands or movie promotions, they never did any attension seeking Bolly relationship gimmicks to milk limelight ….. so much integrity and genuine love, delightful couple — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2023

Meanwhile, hours after their wedding ceremony concluded, Sidharth and Kiara shared their first pictures as husband and wife. Along with the dreamy pictures, the couple wrote a dialogue from their film Shershaah, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking is done)" and added, "We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." It was on the sets of the Vishnuvardhan-directed war drama that love blossomed between the two actors who portrayed real-life characters of Captain Vikram Batra and his ladylove Dimple Cheema in the film.



