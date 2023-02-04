Search icon
Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Kangana Ranaut says the 'delightful' couple looks 'divine together'

On Saturday morning, Kiara flew down to Jaisalmer with her family for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra on February 6.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot with each on Monday, January 23, the next big fat Bollywood wedding has arrived exactly after two weeks as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting hitched at the luxury resort Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Monday, February 6.

On Saturday morning, Kiara flew down to the Rajasthan city with her family for the festivities, as seen in the viral videos shared by the paparazzi. While the two stars haven't even acknowledged their relationship in public yet, Kangana Ranaut praised the couple calling them 'delightful' and 'divine'.

Sharing a small clip of Sidharth and Kiara from the Shershaah promotions on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Kangana wrote, “How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together." She tagged the duo and added an evil eye emoji and a gif with a teddy bear sitting on a pink-coloured beating heart.

Kangana

As per several reports, celebrities that are expected to attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding include Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, who is Kiara's school friend, and her Kabir Singh co-actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor. Apart from this, reports also state that Sidharth has extended an invitation to his Indian Police Force web series director Rohit Shetty and Captain Vikram Batra's family.

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship rumours began after the two of them starred together in Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who gave up his life serving the nation. While the actor portrayed the Kargil hero, the actress portrayed Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in the critically acclaimed film produced by Dharma Productions.

READ | Inside Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's royal wedding venue Suryagarh Palace that can cost up to Rs 1 crore per day

