Kiara Advani's lehenga inspired by Roman architecture, Sidharth Malhotra wore Polki jewellery; reveals Manish Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Manish Malhotra shared details about the bride and groom's wedding outfits on his brand pages on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra-Kira Advani/Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7. Later in the day, the couple shared their beautiful wedding photos on Instagram, which broke the internet. The Bollywood couple looked exquisite in their traditional attires and jewellery, designed by the Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The details of their wedding outfits and jewellery were later shared by the Manish Malhotra brand pages on Instagram called manishmalhotraworld and manishmalhotravows. Along with sharing their dreamy wedding pictures, the post had an elaborate caption: "We believe in the magic of fairytales as we celebrate the start of this momentous journey for Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra."

"Our alluring #ManishMalhotraBride Kiara stuns in a custom ombre #ManishMalhotraLehenga in hues of empress rose. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the Roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle. The captivating #ManishMalhotraBride glows in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery @manishmalhotrajewellery for her big day. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds", the caption decoded Kiara's look.

The post further shared details on Sidharth's wedding look, "Our handsome #ManishMalhotraGroom Sidharth opts for the perfect amalgamation of whimsical and dreamy in a custom Manish Malhotra creation. Exuding old world charm, Sidharth wears a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. The #ManishMalhotraGroom completes his look with our handcrafted Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look."

Apart from their family and friends, the wedding guest list also included Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani. The couple is expected to host a reception later in Mumbai, which will be attended by more of their colleagues from Bollywood.

READ | 'Humari permanent booking ho gayi hai': See Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Shershaah-inspired wedding announcement

Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares romantic photos from trip to Denmark
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
First-image
Rishabh Pant shares new picture, says 'to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed'
