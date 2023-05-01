Search icon
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan receiving death threats, says 'there is nothing to fear when....'

Kangana Ranaut opens up on Salman Khan receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing her views on various topics strongly on social media. Recently, the actress commented on same-sex marriage and now, she has spoken about Salman Khan's recent remark on receiving death threats. 

Kangana Ranaut is currently on a holy trip to Kedarnath and while interacting with Media in Haridwar, the actress reacted to Salman Khan’s recent statement of Índia me Problem hai’ after receiving death threats. The actress said, “We are actors. Salman Khan has been provided with security by the Centre. He is getting protection from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, then there is nothing to fear. When I was threatened, I was also given security by the government, today the country is in safe hands. We have nothing to worry about.”

Recently, Salman Khan got assigned security after he received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In March and April, the actor also received threat call and letter from 2 different people and while speaking about how he feels safer in Dubai, the actor said in Aap Ki Adalat, “I am going everywhere with full security. Yaha par hoon toh kisi cheeze ki zarurat bhi nahi hai, yaha pe totally safe hai. India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (When I am here there is no need for anything, it's totally safe. Inside India there is a little problem)."

Salman also added, "I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points upwards, referring to God) he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the self-directional biographical movie Emergency. The actress will be seen playing the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year. On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will be next seen in the movie Tiger 3 helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif in the movie which is going to release on November 10. 

