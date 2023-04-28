Amid SC hearing on same-sex marriage, Kangana Ranaut says ‘your sexual preferences must remain in your bed’

Kangana Ranaut

Supreme court is currently hearing the petition for same-sex marriage in India with the Centre against the petition. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri and Hansal Mehta expressed their views on the same on Twitter and now, Kangana Ranaut spoke about not making sexual preferences ‘identity card or medal’ and also gave three teachings to parents as to what they should be telling their children when they ask who they are.

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and said that a person’s gender is not their identity and one should not make it that way. The actress tweeted, “Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In the Modern world, we don't even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed. Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. don't make them your identity card or medals and flaunt everywhere.”

The actress further continued, “Most importantly don't roam around with a knife to cut every throat who don't agree with your gender. I am again saying your gender is not your identity don't make it that way. I am a woman from a rural area life gave me no concession I had to make my own place in the world of actors, filmmakers, producers, and writers.”

In another tweet, Kangana Ranaut talked about how one should not limit their views and perception of the world and tweeted, “Never ever see people from the lens of gender or any other physical attributes. You know what happened to those who thought Kangana is just a woman. They were in for a big surprise because I am not, I never see/perceive myself or anyone else that way. I am always in a room full of people, individual energies only people not men/women/homo/hetero/ physically strong or weak, no!!!!!! I would have not come this far had I judged everyone around me and myself on so many levels .... Why do you all waste so much time on the physicality of people around you, please understand you won't go very far if you have such limiting view and perception of the world ....... and those who don't judge others will never judge themselves either .... So free yourself from gender or any other limiting perception.... Rise and shine as who you are and Dharma says you are God's absolute divine way beyond the physical... All the best.”

Not only this, the actress also gave three points as to what parents should tell their children when they ask who they are and said, “If your child asks you who they are don't tell them woke mess please tell them... physical world exists in many layers... first of all you are 1) God, macrocosm in a micro body.

2) You are capable of being whoever you want to be in this world, that power will always remain with you I will let you decide whether you want to be a lawyer or an astronaut, an achiever/conqueror in the physical world or a dweller of the metaphysical world or simply be alive and awakened.... I will let you decide

3) then comes your physicality, you may be born with certain skin color/ hair or voice texture/biological sex / so-called ability, or disability... people may call you stunning or ugly remember never let these adjectives define you, where you want to be in the world all these superficial attributes will have no significance there...”

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency, essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

