Kajol wears hubby Ajay Devgn's watch to make her red carpet look special at Filmfare Awards 2023

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Credit: Kajol/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kajol, o Thursday, walked the Filmfare 2023 red carpet wearing her husband Ajay Devgn's watch. Before attending the big awards night, Kajol took to Instagram and dropped several images of her boss lady look.

Dressed in a blingy pantsuit, Kajol amped her style game at the 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards. Ajay's broad watch on her wrist definitely accentuated her look. In the post's caption, Kajol also mentioned how Bollywood heroes Ajay, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan acted as a source of inspiration for her pantsuit look. Basically, when it comes to award-season style, these guys usually turn up at the events in classic black suit.

Decided to be my own hero today off the red carpet and on it ! Inspiration from the all time red carpet heroes #ajaydevgan #salmankhan #srk #aamirkhan #doitlikeawoman Credits:- Idea :- mine, Outfit :- Manish malhotra, Execution :- Radhika Mehra, Watch :- my husbands," she captioned the post. Fans loved Kajol's creativity." Ajay's watch suiting you a lot," a social media user commented. "Hahaha caption. Best," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series The Good Wife. The Good Wife is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband`s scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

The award show was held on Thursday night and honored the best cinema from last year. Gangubai Kathiawadia and Badhaai Do went big and made a clean sweep of awards. Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor in Leading Role (Male) for Badhaai Do. According to the Times of India, here’s the complete list of winners-

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichüsa for Anek

Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 broadcasted on Colors TV on April 27, 2023, and the award show saw Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff among others walk the red carpet. (With inputs from ANI)

