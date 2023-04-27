68th Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi sweeps technical awards with five major wins

Gangubai Kathiawadi/File photo

Honouring the best films of last year, the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 are currently being held in Mumbai. Salman Khan is making his debut as the Filmfare Award host, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul are the co-hosts of the night. As the awards are being announced, here's a look at who won what across the technical categories.

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has bagged the most nominations tonight - a total of 16, has led the technical awards section winning in five major categories. The technicians from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film won the Black Statuette for cinematography, production design, costume design, choreography, and background score.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which also stars Alia Bhatt with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, also bagged the awards for Best VFX and Best Sound Design. Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero took home the award for Best Editing, whereas Best Action went to Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha.

Best Cinematography - Sudeep Chatterjee - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design - Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Costume Design - Sheetal Iqbal Sharma - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography - Kruti Mahesh - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Background Score - Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara - Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX - DNEG and ReDefine - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Sound Design - Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee - Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Action - Parvez Shaikh - Vikram Vedha

Best Editing - Ninad Khanolkar - An Action Hero

The star-studded show is being attended by bigwigs from the Indian entertainment industry including Kajol, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Poonam Dhillon among others. Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda, Tiger Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez are set to perform at the annual awards ceremony.

The audience will not have to wait longer to watch this year's Filmfare Awards as the ceremony will be broadcast on Colors and streamed on JioCinema on April 28, Friday night at 9 pm.



