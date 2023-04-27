Search icon
68th Filmfare Awards 2023: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal

Filmfare Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi has received 16 nominations, the maximum this year. Badhaai Do and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva come second on the list with 14 nominations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, celebrating the best performances and best artists from the Bollywood films released in the last year, are set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on Thursday night, April 27. The actors and technicians will be eyeing to win the prestigious Black Lady statuette.

The superstar Salman Khan will be hosting the Filmfare award ceremony for the first time tonight. Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul will join Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor as the co-hosts. The star-studded show will have scintillating performances from Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda, Tiger Shroff, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has received 16 nominations, the maximum this year. Harshvardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva come second on the list with 14 nominations. Amar Kaushik's Bhediya has 13 nominations, while Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has got 10 nominations.

Badhaai Do, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, and Uunchai have been nominated for Best Film. For the Best Actor award, the nominees are Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2), Amitabh Bachchan (Uunchai), Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files), Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha), Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), and Rajkummar Rao (Badhaai Do), whereas Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do), Janhvi Kapoor (Mili), Kareena Kapoor Khan (Laal Singh Chaddha), and Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) have been nominated for Best Actress award.

When and where to watch Filmfare Awards 2023

The audience will not have to wait longer to watch this year's Filmfare Awards as the ceremony will be broadcast on Colors and streamed on JioCinema on April 28, Friday night at 9 pm. The main sponsors for the 68th edition of the awards are Hyundai and Maharashtra Tourism. 

READ | Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi leads with 16 nominations, Drishyam 2 snubbed; see full list here

