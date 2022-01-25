Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn's BOLD photo in off-shoulder top breaks the internet

Bollywood star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn does not have an official social media handle. However, that does not stop the star kid from sending the internet into a tizzy, courtesy of her fan pages who often share her photos and videos, giving netizens a glimpse of the diva's life abroad. A social media sensation, Nysa's photos often go viral on social media as fans are intrigued and curious to know more about her.

A recent photo of Nysa Devgn looking like a total stunner is breaking the internet.

The photo, shared by one of her fan pages by the name @nysadevganstans shows Nysa looking drop-dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder white well-fitted top. Nysa teamed the attire with tan coloured pants and had her hair tied in half. With on-point makeup and striking a casual pose for the camera is how Nysa raised temperatures in the photo.

The well-fitted, off-shoulder top accentuated Nysa's curves which she flaunted without any qualms.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, a mirror selfie of Nysa had gone viral on the internet. In the photo, Nysa was seen smiling from ear to ear as she clicked a mirror selfie in an elevator. Meanwhile, her friend accompanying her, gave her the side-eye as she looked at herself on the phone and posed for the photo. In the photo, Nysa Devgn was seen sporting an off white fleece jacket over a navy blue outfit and had her hair tied in a half-up hairstyle.

Check out the photo below:



Previously, Nysa broke the internet with a bold photo of herself in a green top. In the photo, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn was seen flaunting her assets while sporting a green cropped crochet top featuring a plunging neckline and a front knot. Take a look at the photo below:



For the unversed, Nysa Devgn is presently in Switzerland, studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education. Prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling.