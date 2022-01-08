VIRAL! Kajol-Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn flaunts her curves in sexy crop top with plunging neckline

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn has grown up to be quite the diva. Nysa, who's already a social media sensation, courtesy of her fan pages who often share her latest pictures and video, is making headlines yet again.

One of Nysa's fan pages recently shared a photo of her that is taking the internet by storm. Nysa's latest photo has once again managed to bring all the attention to her and fans can't stop gaga about her beauty.

In the photo, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is seen flaunting her assets while sporting a green cropped crochet top featuring a plunging neckline and a front knot. Nysa Devgn's dramatic physical transformation is stunning and she totally looks Bollywood ready. It will definitely not come as a surprise if her Hindi film debut is announced anytime soon.

Check out the photo below:

Days ago, Nysa raised the temperatures on social media with her ultra-glamorous photo in a black outfit featuring a plunging neckline. In the photo, Nysa can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a sizzling hot black dress. Sharing her photo, her fan page wrote, “Such a beauty.” In no time, the picture went viral. Her fans dropped heart and fire emojis under the post.

Check out the photo below:



Recently, according to Hindustan Times, Kajol talked about Nysa and Ajay while speaking to Twinkle Khanna. She stated, “I have to say that Ajay is very, very, very hands-on. Like, if I have to get up at 7 with Yug for school, half the times he will get up, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. I don’t have to get up every day. Now, when he’s working out, he sits with him for his classes. He spends a lot of time with the kids; he’s very hands-on.”

She further said, “If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that.”