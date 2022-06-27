JugJugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan reveals if he is facing marital issues with wife Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

JugJugg Jeeyo, a family comedy-drama starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Varun Dhawan chose to do a Q&A on Twitter after the film's release, where he answered a range of queries from his followers. Our attention was drawn when he responded to a tweet about marital issues.

He was asked on the internet by a user if, like his character Kukoo in JugJugg Jeeyo, he was having marital problems. For the uninitiated, Kukoo and Naina resolve to keep their separation a secret until Ginni, Kukoo's younger sister, gets married. So, a follower tweeted to Varun, "Are U Facing Any After Martial Problems Like Film Characters? Or You Are Not There Yet? #varunsays." Varun Dhawan replied to him saying, "Not at all I’m good #varunsays."



A few days ago, Recalling an intense fight scene from the film, Varun told Pinkvilla, “I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene genuinely. Because we were discussing the scene and she was like ‘I will say this.’ And I was like ‘but that’s not my point of view.’ As a man that’s not my point of view. I have to earn for my family because that’s what I have been taught. She’s like ‘no you are chauvinistic’ How’s that chauvinistic? Your brother and father think the same way. Then why I am chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I am taught by my parents in childhood.”

The Badlapur actor talked about the trends at the box office.



Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun said, "Nobody knows s***, Let’s just say it today on camera, nobody knows s***, nobody knows anything. Let’s be honest, I don’t think the trade knows anything. I don’t know that even the most successful producers know or directors, there’s nothing. Nobody knows anything."

Speaking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. Host Maniesh Paul has starred in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Reality TV star Varun Sood also did a cameo appearance in the film.