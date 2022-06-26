JugJugg Jeeyo actor Varun Dhawan reveals Kiara Advani called him 'chauvinistic’

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

On JugJugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani worked together for the first time. Family dynamics and stressful situations are addressed in the movie. Prior to filming a fight scene, Kiara and Varun quarrelled two or three times, according to Varun. Raj had to intervene since their altercation was so intense.

Recalling an intense fight scene from the film, Varun told Pinkvilla, “I and Kiara got into 2-3 fights before we shot the scene genuinely. Because we were discussing the scene and she was like ‘I will say this.’ And I was like ‘but that’s not my point of view.’ As a man that’s not my point of view. I have to earn for my family because that’s what I have been taught. She’s like ‘no you are chauvinistic’ How’s that chauvinistic? Your brother and father think the same way. Then why I am chauvinistic if I feel I need to earn for my family. That’s what I am taught by my parents in childhood.”

In a recent interview, the Badlapur actor talked about the trends at the box office.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun said, "Nobody knows s***, Let’s just say it today on camera, nobody knows s***, nobody knows anything. Let’s be honest, I don’t think the trade knows anything. I don’t know that even the most successful producers know or directors, there’s nothing. Nobody knows anything."

Speaking about JugJugg Jeeyo, the film is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. Host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. The movie had a respectable Day 1 start and generated Rs 9.28 crore on Friday.