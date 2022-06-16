Varun Dhawan talks about success formula in Bollywood, says 'nobody knows anything'

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming family drama JugJugg Jeeyo slated to release in theatres on June 24. In the film, Varun is paired up with Kiara Advani and veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor portray his parents. In a recent interview, the Badlapur actor talked about the trends at the box office.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun said, "Nobody knows s***, Let’s just say it today on camera, nobody knows s***, nobody knows anything. Let’s be honest, I don’t think the trade knows anything. I don’t know that even the most successful producers know or directors, there’s nothing. Nobody knows anything."

Kiara, who was also present in the same interview, added, "What are these trends? There are no trends. Nobody knows what’s working, no one knows. There’s no formula to this." The actress was recently seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which grossed over Rs 175 crore at the box office.

Recently, the two actors were snapped eating Vada Pav inside Mumbai metro and the same video had gone viral across the internet. The netizens brutally trolled Varun and Kiara with comments such as food is not allowed inside the metro and asked the authorities to impose fine on the stars.



Coming to JugJugg Jeeyo, apart from the four main leads, the film also stars popular television host and actor Maniesh Paul and famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is mostly known by the name of her YouTube channel Mostlysane. The film has been backrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios and is directed by Raj Mehta.

This is the second film being helmed by Raj Mehta after making his directorial debut with comedy-drama Good Newwz with the same production house. The 2019 superhit film saw Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles.