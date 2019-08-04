Headlines

Bollywood

John Abraham screens 'Batla House' for Vice-President before worldwide release

John Abraham is all ready to bring the story of Batla House in theatres on August 15, but not before he hosts a screening for Vice President in Delhi

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 10:19 AM IST

John Abraham starrer Batla House is all set for release on Independence Day. The movie, directed by Kal Ho Naa Ho helmer Nikkhil Advani, is inspired by the real life story of alleged police encounter which took place in Delhi post serial blasts in the year 2008.

Mid-Day now goes on to report that John hosted a screening of Batla House for Vice President in Delhi before the movie is up for worldwide release. Before the screening took place on Saturday, the actor confessed that he wants to see how the vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, reacts to the movie.

"It's an honour to show our work to the Honourable Vice President. I want to see how he reacts. Looking forward to meet him and having a conversation with him," John told the daily before he hosted the screening in Delhi.

Batla House will release on Independence Day along with Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal. This is the second year when John's film clashes with Akshay Kumar's. In 2018, their movies Satyameva Jayate and Gold released on Independence Day. Sacred Games to also commences on Independence Day on Netflix. Batla House stars Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

