Jazim Sharma slams Punjabi singers for their songs on 'daru, hathyar', says 'humari young generation...' | Exclusive

Indian ghazal singer Jazim Sharma (also known as Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma) commented on the Punjabi music industry and criticised the new-age singers who are keeping their songs centred around themes of daru (alcohol), geddi (leisure roaming), kudiyan (girls) and hatyar (weapons).

Jazim, whose latest Shiv bhajan was released on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Shemaroo Bhakti, joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation. In the interaction, Jazim shared his intention of finding new, rooted talents, and giving them a platform. He also revealed his plan to bring back Punjabi soulful music back to the masses. Jazim said that Punjabi folk music has lost its charm because the youth is following the wrong trends, "Being a Punjabi, I feel sad to see the representation of Punjab through music. Though we have chartbusters songs, but jo representation ho rahi hai woh badi halki ho rahi hai. Bas balle-balle, shava-shava, ya daru, hatyar, yeh nahi tha humara Punjabi music. These songs existed earlier too, but they weren't in such a majority.

Furthermore, Jazim explained the songs and the artistes that shaped Punjabi music, "Humare yaha Ghulam Ali Khan saab, jinka gaana poore world ne suna hai. Baba Bulle Shah. Shah Hussain, and Sheikh Farid ji ki Sufi poetries hai." Jazim also slammed the young generation who are considering new-age singers 'ustaad'. He added, "Kya rich heritage hai humara. Kya kuch hua hai. Aur humari young generation hai, woh un logo ko ustaad, legend bol rahe hai, jinhone kuch kiya hi nahi hai. Jo harmonium pe saaz bhi nahi laga sakte. They don't anything about Ragas."

Jazim confirmed that he has bought a house in Chandigarh and he will work closely in reviving Punjabi folk music. Explaining why it's important to bring back soulful music to Punjab, Jazim said, "Our teenage kids, who will be the future of our country are fascinated by these songs based on hatyar and nashe, and this is wrong" In conclusion, the young Ghazal star said, "If this will continue, we will lose our virsa. I'm dedicating 2-3 years to research, and will bring out unheard work of our Sufi saints so that people would know what real Punjabi folk music is."