Jazim Sharma slams Punjabi singers for their songs on 'daru, hathyar', says 'humari young generation...' | Exclusive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah slams PM Modi, says 'if Article 370 was this bad..

6 Sri Lankans knifed to death in Canada's Ottawa home, student who lived with family arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

10 healthy foods for strengthening bones

Simple tricks to get rid of baggy eyes

Maha Shivratri 2024: Food items to eat while observing fast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

India's first female superstar didn't know Hindi, was telephone operator, later paid more than heroes, was banned for...

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh for showing 'bitter reality' of J&K special status

Jazim Sharma slams Punjabi singers for their songs on 'daru, hathyar', says 'humari young generation...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jazim Sharma slams Punjabi singers for their songs on 'daru, hathyar', says 'humari young generation...' | Exclusive

Jazim Sharma revealed that ignorant music lovers are calling new-age singers 'ustaad', and they don't know the work of our iconic folk singers and Sufi poets.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 06:43 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Jazim Sharma (Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian ghazal singer Jazim Sharma (also known as Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma) commented on the Punjabi music industry and criticised the new-age singers who are keeping their songs centred around themes of daru (alcohol), geddi (leisure roaming), kudiyan (girls) and hatyar (weapons). 

Jazim, whose latest Shiv bhajan was released on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Shemaroo Bhakti, joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation. In the interaction, Jazim shared his intention of finding new, rooted talents, and giving them a platform. He also revealed his plan to bring back Punjabi soulful music back to the masses. Jazim said that Punjabi folk music has lost its charm because the youth is following the wrong trends, "Being a Punjabi, I feel sad to see the representation of Punjab through music. Though we have chartbusters songs, but jo representation ho rahi hai woh badi halki ho rahi hai. Bas balle-balle, shava-shava, ya daru, hatyar, yeh nahi tha humara Punjabi music. These songs existed earlier too, but they weren't in such a majority. 

Furthermore, Jazim explained the songs and the artistes that shaped Punjabi music, "Humare yaha Ghulam Ali Khan saab, jinka gaana poore world ne suna hai. Baba Bulle Shah. Shah Hussain, and Sheikh Farid ji ki Sufi poetries hai." Jazim also slammed the young generation who are considering new-age singers 'ustaad'.  He added, "Kya rich heritage hai humara. Kya kuch hua hai. Aur humari young generation hai, woh un logo ko ustaad, legend bol rahe hai, jinhone kuch kiya hi nahi hai. Jo harmonium pe saaz bhi nahi laga sakte. They don't anything about Ragas." 

Jazim confirmed that he has bought a house in Chandigarh and he will work closely in reviving Punjabi folk music. Explaining why it's important to bring back soulful music to Punjab, Jazim said, "Our teenage kids, who will be the future of our country are fascinated by these songs based on hatyar and nashe, and this is wrong" In conclusion, the young Ghazal star said, "If this will continue, we will lose our virsa. I'm dedicating 2-3 years to research, and will bring out unheard work of our Sufi saints so that people would know what real Punjabi folk music is."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Shafali Verma wins in sports category

Viral video: Baby elephant plays ‘Holi’ with dust, internet can't help but go aww

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: Sabina Chopra wins in hospitality category

Viral video: Woman dances to Shakira's Waka Waka inside crowded train, internet says 'please stop'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement