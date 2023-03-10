Jawan action scene leaked online? Slow-mo footage of Shah Rukh Khan's fight creates fan frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan in the apparent leaked Jawan scene

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing return to the big screen with Pathaan earlier this year. After four years in hibernaton, the superstar played against type and made his comeback as an action star. The film became a blockbuster. Now, it seems Shah Rukh is planning to up the ante with his next outing – Jawan. The Atlee directorial is currently in production and a new video, purportedly from the sets has leaked.

The video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, is said to be from Jawan. The short video shows Shah Rukh Khan in a warehouse-like setting facing off against multiple enemies. The stylish slow-motion shot shows him take out one with a leather belt. While it has not been verified if the scene is indeed from Jawan and whether it is a part of the film’s final cut or not, it has already excited fans.

After the scene began to be shared on various social media platforms, fans reacted with excitement saying it looked slick and massy enough to induce a whistle-worthy moment in the theatre. Jawan is directed by Atlee, who is known for his action blockbusters in the Tamil industry, most notably Mersal, Bigil, and Theri. One fan commented, “This action has Atlee written all over it. It is mass.” Another wrote, “I don’t know if this is legit or not but this makes me excited.”

Many fans wondered what the source of the video was and hence were sceptical if it was genuine or not. Others were sure this was a marketing ploy. “Leaking such a good shot may be marketing tactic to increase buzz about the movie,” read one comment.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, marking the Bollywood debut of both actors. It reportedly also includes a cameo by Vijay, who has collaborated with Atlee multiple times in Tamil films. Allu Arjun was reportedly appoached for a cameo but he turned it down due to date issues. The film will be releasing in theatres in June.