Is Shah Rukh Khan reuniting with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for Dhoom 4? Truth behind viral 'official announcement

Dhoom 4 has been trending on Twitter for the better part of Wednesday. And this has happened because of what many felt was an official announcement about the movie, from director Siddharth Anand. In a now viral tweet from an account claiming to be from Anand, it was written that Shah Rukh Khan had come on board for the film, leading to some fan frenzy.

A Twitter account with the name and picture of Siddharth Anand tweeted, “#Dhoom4 #ShahRukhKhan. Here Is The Update For The Fans Over Here...!!! Shoot Starts Soon. (Villain Update Tomorrow). I am Very Exited To Work With My Favorite Shahrukh Sir...!!! Fingers Crossed.” But is the announcement really officially and does that mean the film is happening with Shah Rukh as the bad guy this time?

The sad news for the fans is that the announcement is far from official and the account is fake. The bad grammar and the fact that the account isn’t followed by YRF or any Yash Raj-affiliate is a dead giveaway. Many fell for the tweet because of the blue tick on the account but a casual inspection reveals that the blue tick is due to a Twitter Blue subscription and not a sign of verification.

Many followers and Twitter users did call out the fake account in replies. One tweeted, “Srk fans relax, it's not official twitter account of sid.” Others asked Yash Raj Films to get the account banned as it has tweeted similar fke announcements in the past as well. Siddharth Anand, meanwhile, is not on Twitter. The director has been behind War and Pathaan, two of the highest-grossing Hindi action films of all-time. He is currently busy with Fighter, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Dhoom is one of the most successful film franchises in Hindi film industry with a collective worldwide gross of over Rs 800 crore from three films. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra have starred in all three Dhoom films released so far with the other actors including John Abraham, Esha Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif.