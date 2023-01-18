Jacqueline Fernandez says Sukesh Chandrashekhar ruined her career: 'He played with my emotions and made my life hell'

File Photo

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, in her recent statement, told Delhi’s Patiala House Court that Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has played with her ‘emotions’ and madeher ‘life hell.’

As per the India Today report, Jaqueline stated, “Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood.” She also claimed that a government official introduced her to Chandrashekhar. However, she ‘felt somebody was spoofing her.’

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Monday issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking its response to an application moved by actor Jacqueline Fernandez asking permission to fly to Dubai after January 27 for professional work.

Jacqueline, who is one of the accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as prime accused, had made a request for an urgent hearing. The court, hence, listed the matter for next hearing on January 25. The actor, in December last year, had moved a plea seeking to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain. Howbeit, she withdrew it as the court wasn’t willing to allow her to travel abroad.

Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen. He duped former pharma company Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Mohan Singh`s wife Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore. Chandrashekhar had sent super expensive gifts to Jacqueline, while he also booked a chartered flight for her from Mumbai to Chennai during his bail period.

Moreover, according to the ED, it is suspected that the alleged conman had sent huge chunks of money extorted from Singh to her. Earlier, it was reported that Nora Fatehi sued Jacqueline Fernandez for dragging her name into the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Nora even added that Jacqueline tarnished her image but linking her name with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Later, Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil opened up on Nora's defamation charges against her client. In an interview with ETimes Patil stated that "Jacqueline has not made any statement in front of any electronic or print media against Nora or for that matter, any other person. She has consciously avoided talking about the Enforcement Directorate proceedings." He further added that to date, Fernandez has maintained the sanctity of law and because the matter is sub-judice she has always avoided speaking in front of print and social media. "Having said that, we have not received any official copy of the suit filed by Nora. Once we receive an official confirmation or an order of the Honourable Court, we will respond to it legally,” the advocate added. (With inputs from IANS)

