‘She hatched conspiracy against me’: Why actress Nora Fatehi decided to sue Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez (File photo)

After being one of the prime accused in the case revolving around conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, more trouble has spurred for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez after rival actress Nora Fatehi decided to sue her, filing a case of defamation against her.

Nora Fatehi recently filed a lawsuit against Jacqueline Fernandez and 15 media houses, saying that all of them have “hatched a conspiracy” against her, accusing the rival actress of making false statements that could have led to her career downfall.

In her lawsuit, Fatehi accused Fernandez of “working” with several media houses to circulate the statements made against her during the Sukesh Chandrasekhar trial. She further said that Jacqueline and media houses "were acting in connivance with each other".

“It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry,” Nora Fatehi said in her lawsuit against Fernandez.

Fatehi also alleged that during the questioning in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, Jacqueline Fernandez made a "false statement" that was "unnecessary and unwarranted". She also accused the rival actress of “unnecessarily dragging the complaint.”

This comes shortly after Fatehi left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi on Friday after being questioned in the money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were some of the Bollywood names which were brought up in the case linked to the conman, who is currently in prison for allegedly duping a notable woman of Rs 200 crore, among other money laundering charges.

Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly in a relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar at the time and had received several expensive gifts including a Mini Cooper car and exotic animals, worth lakhs or rupees. Fernandez also became one of the prime accused in the charge sheet filed by the ED.

(With ANI inputs)

