'It’s Mother Earth’s way of telling us to take it easy': Sayani Gupta urges to find silver lining amid COVID-19 chaos

Sayani Gupta says that she has always loved staying home and is currently spending all her time on herself amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus. Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Sayani said, "Human beings needed to slow down. We had been living a life full of hustle. I’m utilising this time to introspect about life. It’s a great time to work out, eat healthily, learn some new recipes, engage in a dance routine, and hone my painting skills. I hope I continue to enjoy this me-time."

She feels that the lockdown has caused Mumbai to slow down too, a city that never sleeps. "The city never shuts down. Even after the terror attacks, the local trains never stopped. But now, it has come to a standstill. It’s like somebody has pressed the pause button on a remote. It’s Mother Earth’s way of telling us to take it easy else we shall be in a deeper crisis," she said.

However, the Article 15 actress also feels that this is "a tough time for families" and inter-personal relationships. "A lot of families are breaking up and divorce rates are shooting up. People aren’t used to spending so much time with each other. It must be excruciating for a family of eight to twelve members living in tiny rooms."

But Sayani also urged everyone to keep a positive mind. Looking out for the silver lining, she said, "The sea I see from my house looks way cleaner. We’ve cleaner air to breathe. One can hear the birds chirping. I believe this is the universe’s way of restoring and rebooting itself. I believe all of us should be thinking about what we’ve been doing wrong to the planet and hence, work towards a more sustainable way of living."