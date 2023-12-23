Headlines

Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik-Deepika's sizzling chemistry, Vishal-Shekhar's music from Fighter's song impress fans

The second song from Fighter has been released, and Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry impressed fans.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 05:31 PM IST


The second song from the upcoming film Fighter is here, and it has left fans mesmerised. The makers of aerial actioner dropped the romantic track, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatars. Ishq Jaisa Kuch is set on the beachside and shows Deepika and Hrithik flaunting their dance moves while expressing their love for each other sensually.

Vishal and Shekhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D lent their voices to the song. The lyrics are by Kumaar. ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch,’ composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and choreographed by the dynamic duo, Bosco and Caesar. Sharing the song’s link, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, “Hai ishq?… Ya hai woh… #IshqJaisaKuch. SONG OUT NOW! (Link in bio) Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen.#Fighter #FighterOn25thJan.”

Here's the song

Hrithik and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry has undoubtedly left in fans awe. "World-class, sexiest couple alive," actor Anil Kapoor commented. “Looking so hot,” a fan commented. A netizen wrote, "The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi’s, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film." Another netizen wrote, "That hook step. I am addicted to it! took me an hour to practice. Man so tough! Hrithik did it so effortlessly. Man does the hardwork and in the screen looks so effortless. Superstar for a reason. Hrithik is love."   

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans. The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi’s, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film. 

